Another member of the ’96 Wexford team has taken up an intercounty management role.

Eamonn Scallan will take over the reigns of the Wicklow hurlers after fellow Wexford native Seamus Murphy stepped down in September.

Eamonn was recently in charge of the Wexford minor hurling team and as a player, won 2 Leinster titles and the All Ireland 22 years ago.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email