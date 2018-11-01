SCHOOLS BUILT AFTER 2008 SHOULD BE ASSESSED FOR BUILDING DAMAGE

There are calls for all schools built after 2008 to be independently assessed.

17 schools examined for structural defects will now need intervention after on-site inspections.

13 schools are still being reviewed, with a decision expected later today.

Out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems, the Department of Education says 11, including St Joseph’s Primary School in Gorey, won’t need any works carried out and are cleared to open.

Orla Hegarty is a lecturer at the School of Architecture at UCD – she says all schools constructed after 2008 need inspecting.

