The boom in weekly spending appears to have returned.

New figures from Eurostat show that the volume of retail trade in Ireland was up 10.2% in September compared to the same time last year.

It’s the highest rise in the EU, with the average increase being 1.5% over the same period.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission in Dublin says the rise in employment figures is seeing an increase in spending power.

