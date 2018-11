Matters which led to the protest by local farmers on the N30 Enniscorthy New Ross road have been settled.

Following a meeting with Wexford County Council and the contractor involved in the realignment works at Corcoran’s Cross agreement was reached with local landowners over safety issues.

The New Ross bypass will join up with the N30 at this point and local farmers mounted a protest on Wednesday to ensure safety matters were addressed.

