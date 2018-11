Early morning greyhound racing is to begin in Ireland in a few weeks.

Meetings will take place in Kilkenny and Waterford from before 9am to facilitate bookmakers in the UK, Australia and online providers.

The move has raised concerns from gambling addiction groups as they say it is being set up purely for betting purposes.

CEO of Problem Gambling Ireland Barry Grant says it is a further blow for the work they do

