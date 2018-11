Michael Obafemi has been called up to the Rep. of Ireland Senior squad for the first time.

The 18year old born in Dublin to Nigerian parents currently plays his football at Southampton.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Rotherham midfielder Ryan Manning and Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne also receive their first call ups.

Captain Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady are recalled from injury, but Jonathan Walters and Stephen Ward are ruled out.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email