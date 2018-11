A major study into sexual violence in Ireland is to be carried out by the State.

The second Sexual Assault and Violence in Ireland survey will take 5 years to complete and will interview 5,000 people on their experiences.

The last report was in 2002 and support groups working with survivors have been consistently calling for a new survey.

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, says it’s important the State has accurate information on sexual violence

