There has been some confusion surrounding the Leinster Junior Hurling championship quarter final which is due to be held this weekend.

Wexford winners Taghmon Camross were due to take on Wolfe Tones of Longford tomorrow in Pearse Park but this has been changed by the GAA.

The game will now take place at 1:30 on Sunday in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park in Carlow town.

