TANAISTE CAUTIOUSLY WELCOMING NEWS OF BACKSTOP DEAL

A potential breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations can’t be taken for granted, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney has warned just because a proposal on the backstop may be agreed by British Ministers it doesn’t mean a final deal is done.

A cabinet meeting to approve Theresa May’s plans has been delayed after tensions among British Ministers.

Speaking to the Irish-Canada Business Association this morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney urged caution that a deal can be done soon.

