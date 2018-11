The Labour Party leader has dismissed talk of dissatisfaction within the party.

Brendan Howlin’s been speaking ahead of their 70th National Conference which starts today in Dublin.

Earlier this year, he was criticised by a number of Labour councillors who are unhappy with his performance as leader.

Brendan Howlin says that’s now in the past – and every unit of the party is united towards the next election.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email