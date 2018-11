The Taoiseach has been described as tone deaf and inexperienced after his comments about the health service.

Leo Varadkar said he thinks leave shouldn’t be allowed for doctors and nurses during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

He says leave shouldn’t be allowed when there is such a strain on the service.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin hit out at the comments saying it isn’t the fault of nurses and doctors that there’s such pressure on the system.

