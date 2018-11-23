THREE FOOTBALL PLAYERS GIVEN 40 YEAR BANS FOR REF ATTACK

Three football players have been banned from the sport for 40 years following an attack on an amateur referee earlier this month.

A spectator has also been banned for his part in the attack which left Daniel Sweeney with horrific facial injuries.

Daniel Sweeney was left with horrific facial injuries following an assault which happened after a CCFL game between Horselap United and Mullingar Town on November 11th.

The players and spectator involved in the incident followed him into the car park attacked him until he found shelter in the dressing room area.

Mr Sweeney had to undergo five hours of surgery where plates had to be inserted into his jaw.

Today the CCFL announced the three Mullingar Town players involved in the attack have been banned from all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI for 40 years each.

That means they can’t coach, manage or be part of a club committee for that period.

A former Mullingar Town playe who was watching – who had previously been banned from playing for a previous assault – has also had his ban extended to all football activity.

The Combined Counties Football League has also fined Mullingar Town Football Club €500 euro for failing to control its players.

The money will go to Daniel Sweeney’s recovery fund.

