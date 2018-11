The Taoiseach says the sooner Brexit negotiations can move on to the future relationship between the EU and UK, the better.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s been defending the draft divorce deal, which has been strongly criticised by some of her own MPs.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels today that the transition period could be extended to facilitate a trade deal.

