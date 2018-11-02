TINA CAHILL TELLS COURT OF REPEATED VIOLENCE BY MANSLAUGHTER VICTIM DAVID WALSH

A County Wexford woman who killed her fiancé in Sydney, Australia has told a judge about his repeated violence and how he used to accuse her of sleeping with other men.

27-year-old Cathrina “Tina” Cahill from New Ross is being sentenced for the manslaughter of David Walsh from Enniscorthy in February last year.

She told the court he blocked people from her Facebook account and deleted texts and numbers from her phone when he became convinced she was having an affair with her boss.

The hearing is due to continue next week.

