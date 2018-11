The man who died in an accident at Hillbrook, Carnew on Monday has been named as John Byrne from Emmett Place in Carnew.

A 23-year-old man came off his bike at Hillbrook on the R748 Carnew to Aughrim road just after 2pm.

His body was removed to Naas Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The tragedy brings to 12 the number of motorcyclists killed on our roads in 2018.

