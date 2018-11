Ireland’s two-tier health system is contributing to differences between high and low income earners accessing healthcare.

Ireland is the only Western European country not to have universal healthcare.

A new report says people with incomes above the medical card threshold but without health insurance, could be losing out most.

Richard Layte, Professor of Sociology at Trinity College Dublin, is one of the report’s authors and says implementing the 10 year Sláintecare plan is vital.

