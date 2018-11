The Minister for Climate Change is being urged to back up his plan with action.

Richard Bruton revealed proposals yesterday to increase carbon tax levels meaning the cost of heating oil, petrol and diesel would rise.

He also wants to see more people driving electric cars.

Professor John Sweeney is a climate expert at NUI Maynooth – and has welcomed the Minister’s ambition but says there needs to be action to back it up.

