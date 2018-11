An Amsterdam style coffee shop in Waterford City has been given approval to reopen.

Blooms Cafe sells cannabis products and hemp teas below the 0.2% THC limit allowed.

According to The Times Ireland Edition, Gardaí took some of the products for testing last month, which resulted in the temporary closure of the store.

In a Facebook post, the cafe says they almost had to permanently close but will be reopening this weekend.

