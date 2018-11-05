WEXFORD COMPANY RECEIVES INVESTMENT BOOST

Sheridan Insurances Limited in Wexford has secured a major investment from a leading Irish company which supports small and medium enterprises.

The funding from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland will enable Sheridan Insurances to grow through a series of targetted acquisitions.

25 new jobs are expected to be created over the next three years.

Sheridan Insurances was established by Paddy Sheridan in 1964 and currently employs 74 people at its offices in Wexford, News Ross, Kilkenny and Dubli

