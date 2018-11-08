WEXFORD COULD LOSE HOME GAME TO LIMERICK DUE TO SANCTIONS

There’s anger in the county with the news that Wexford could lose a home game in the upcoming league championship after being found in breach of the GAA’s winter training rules.

The Wexford hurlers were 1 of 4 teams who will be sanctioned for breaking the rules following their trip to Portugal last year.

The team claimed that it was a bonding session between players and that no training occurred but the GAA didn’t agree.

It’s believed that the opening game of the league against All Ireland champions Limerick which was to be played at Innovate Wexford Park will be moved to a neutral venue.

Armagh, Laois and Waterford have also been hit with sanctions but there have been no news about the other 13 sides, including All Ireland Football champions Dublin that were investigated.

