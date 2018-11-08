WEXFORD COUNCIL COULD BE DISCIPLINED OVER FAILURE OF TRAVELLER BUDGET

Wexford County Council could face sanctions over the non allocation of its Traveller Accommodation Budget.

It was one of nine local authorities named yesterday at a meeting of the Oireachtas Housing Committee to have not spent one cent on traveller accommodation in the past year.

The committee heard from a three person expert group set up review the operation of the 1998 Teraveller Accommodation Act.

The idea of financial sanctions on local authorities was discussed if councils like Wexford did not allocate their statutory requirements for the housing of the traveller community.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email