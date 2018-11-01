WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL DEFENDS LOAN SCHEME FOR VACANT PROPERTIES

Wexford County Council has reiterated the loan rental scheme introduced by the Government is working.

The scheme allows the Council to put to use some vacant properties up for housing.

It follows criticism that some local Authorities are not doing enough to audit vacant properties and alleviate the homeless problem.

Communications Manager with the council David Minogue says properties that need to be renovated can be rented back to the council for 10-20 years.

The council will then give the owner an interest free loan of up to €40,000 to fix up the property.

The house will then be used as social housing and the loan will be paid off through the rent.

Mr Minogue says it’s a great scheme that will help to keep people off the streets in the future.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email