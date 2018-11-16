WEXFORD GENERAL HOSPITAL ASKS PUBLIC TO USE GPs BEFORE GOING TO ED

Wexford General Hospital has asked the public with less serious injuries to go to their GP instead of the hospital.

It follows a recent increase in pressure on the emergency department with some patients being left on trolleys.

The latest Trolleywatch figures from the INMO show that there are 24 people waiting on a bed in Wexford General with 16 of those on trolleys while the remaining 8 are in overflow areas of wards.

The hospital has apologised for the distress caused due to the long wait times for treatment but says they have to treat the seriously injured as a priority.

They point out that those with limb injuries can go to an injury unit or go to their GP.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email