WEXFORD HAS THE THIRD HIGHEST AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WAITING ON HOME CARE

County Wexford has one of highest numbers of people in the country waiting on home care support packages

Latest figures show 578 people are waiting on such support in County Wexford currently which is the third highest number in the country.

Home Support Services enable elderly people to be looked after in their own home and moves are afoot to bring in a statutory scheme for such services in the future.

But in seven counties, including Carlow and Kilkenny, there are nobody on a waiting list for Home Support packages.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email