WEXFORD MAN AWARDED €5.9 MILLION FOR EYESIGHT LOSS

A Wexford man has settled his High Court action for €5.9 million over the loss of his eyesight.

49 year old Brendan Doyle sued Beaumont Hospital over the removal of a shunt which had not been re-inserted.

Brendan Doyle had the shunt inserted in his brain when he was a child.

He suffered from Cerebral Palsy and had mild learning difficulties.

In June 2011 Mister Doyle was admitted to Wexford General hospital complaining of headaches and vomiting.

He was referred to Beaumont where it was believed he was suffering from a shunt related infection and the shunt was removed but never re-established

Mister Doyle was sent home on antibiotics.

The next day he was back in Hospital but was told his condition was improving.

However in September of 2011 Brendan began to loose his sight and was re-admitted to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Mister Doyle has been living in Lawson House Nursing Home ever since and his family now say that the money will be used to provide more suitable accommodation for his needs.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email