The DPP is to be given more time in the case of a County Wexford man who ran after a plane in Dublin Airport.

Patrick Kehoe from Oulart was charged with criminal damage to Gate 106 at the Airport on September 27th last when he tried to force past to get on a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam.

Further direction from the DPP may be needed and Judge Dermot Simms ordered the twenty three year old to appear again in court in four weeks time.

