WEXFORD MARINEWATCH HONOURED WITH OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

A life saving Foundation Outstanding Achievement Award has been bestowed on Wexford MarineWatch.

The award was presented at a special ceremony last night in Wexford by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Since the Voluntary organisation was set up, MarineWatch has dealt with 334 incidents and 156 people who indicated they were considering self harm..

Its the second such award for Wexford MarineWatch.

The Special Recognition Award’ was celebrated in Belfast at the ‘IPB Pride of Place’ awards back in 2016.

One of the founding members Frank Flanagan expressed his delight after the ceremony last night

He says it’s great to recognise the work of the whole community in this area.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email