WEXFORD NAME 24 MAN PANEL FOR FENWAY CLASSIC IN BOSTON

Davy Fitzgerald has named a strong Wexford panel for the Fenway Classic series this weekend.

The Naomh Eanna players such as Cathal Dunbar and Conor McDonald won’t join up with the squad given their huge Leinster semi final on Sunday against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Meanwhile Rory O’Connor and Willie Devereux are staying put due to injuries.

Ian Byrne is back in the 24 man squad after playing well for his club Ferns St Aidans after returning recently from the UAE

Lee Chin, Liam Ryan and Liam Og McGovern are all expected to get game time in the exhibition in Boston.

Wexford will take on All Ireland champions Limerick in their semi final at 6:50pm on Sunday with the winners going on to play Cork or Clare in the final at 8:10pm.

