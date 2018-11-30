WEXFORD RIVER NAMED AS ONE OF TWO BAD QUALITY IN IRELAND

44% of rivers in Ireland are not in satisfactory condition, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A new report shows that 269 rivers in Ireland have seen a decline in water quality, while 197 have improved, meaning an overall decline of 3%.

The number of bad quality rivers fell from five in 2013 to two in 2017.

These are the Aughboy in Courtown and Ahavarraga Stream in County Limerick

The report says that most pollution is caused by too much nitrogen and phosphorus entering waters.

