WEXFORD STAFF CONCERNED OVER INTRODUCTION OF ABORTION SERVICES

Staff at a number of maternity hospitals including Wexford have raised concerns over the introduction of abortion services.

This is mainly on the grounds of a lack of resources for the new service which is due to come into force on January 1st.

There are nineteen maternity units in the country and along with Wexford concerns have also been raised about the provision of the service in Kilkenny, Cavan and Letterkenny hospitals.

The co-operation of hospital staff is crucial as it is planned that terminations will be fully integrated into the health service.

