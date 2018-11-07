WEXFORD TRAWLERS BROUGHT TO COURT OVER UNDERWATER CABLE DAMAGE

The owners of 2 fishing trawlers from Wexford are heading to court after allegedly damaging underwater cables with their boats.

Virgin Media has filed 2 cases to the High Court over the fiber optic cables in the Irish sea.

According to the Journal.ie, It’s believed that one of the trawlers snagged an underwater cable a number of years ago and the company are looking for a 6 figure sum in relation to repairs to the line.

It’s said that any legal action will be vigorously opposed by the Wexford fishermen in the High Court

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email