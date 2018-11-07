WEXFORD TRAWLERS BROUGHT TO COURT OVER UNDERWATER CABLE DAMAGE

The owners of 2 fishing trawlers from Wexford are heading to court after allegedly damaging underwater cables with their boats.
Virgin Media has filed 2 cases to the High Court over the fiber optic cables in the Irish sea.
According to the Journal.ie, It’s believed that one of the trawlers snagged an underwater cable a number of years ago and the company are looking for a 6 figure sum in relation to repairs to the line.
It’s said that any legal action will be vigorously opposed by the Wexford fishermen in the High Court
Advertisement