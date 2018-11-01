WEXFORD WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED FOR STABBING FIANCÉ

A New Ross woman is to be sentenced today in Australia for stabbing her fiancé in the neck during a row.

27 year old Christina “Tina” Cahill admitted to killing Enniscorthy man David Walsh in Sydney in February of 2017.

The pair were engaged and argued following a night out when Ms Cahill stabbed Mr Walsh with a large kitchen knife.

Ms Cahill admitted the charge of manslaughter which was accepted by the defense.

She is due to receive her sentence for the killing in New South Wales this afternoon.

