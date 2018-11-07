WEXFORD COUNCIL HASN’T SPENT ANY FUNDS ON TRAVELLER ACCOMMODATION IN THE LAST YEAR

Nine local authorities, including our own, have not spent any of their allocated funds for Traveller accommodation in the last year.

The Oireachtas Housing Committee was told the authorities involved are Laois, Mayo, Monaghan, Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Kildare, Galway and South Dublin.

Under new proposals by a Government appointed expert group, authorities that fail to spend their budgets could face financial sanctions.

There has been renewed interest in issues surrounding Travellers following Peter Casey’s Aras run in recent weeks.

