10,000 BLOOD DONATIONS ARE NEEDED OVER THE CHRISTMAS PERIOD

There’s a warning about a potential shortage of blood over Christmas and New Year.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says more than 10,000 donations will be needed over the next few weeks to maintain the supply.

It says 200 patients need a blood transfusion every day and that the festive period can be a particular challenge in making sure there’s enough supply.

Anyone who wants to donate in Wexford can get down to the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross and give blood today, tomorrow and Thursday between 4:30 and 8pm each day.

