Two men have been released without charge in connection with the investigation into Criminal Damage at a house in Strokestown in Co Roscommon.

The men were questioned by Gardai after an assault on security guards following a repossession at a house in Falsk.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say their investigation is ongoing and have renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

