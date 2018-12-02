2 VIABLE DEVICES DISPOSED OF IN COUNTY LOUTH YESTERDAY

Two viable explosive devices have been recovered in Co. Louth.
They were found in a house in Drogheda yesterday evening.
Stephen Murphy reports:
At around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon two improvised explosive devices were found at house on Mary Street in Drogheda.
Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to the scene at around 6pm.
A safety cordon was put in place while nearby houses were evacuated while the operation was ongoing.
Two viable explosive devices were identified, made safe and removed for further investigation.
At 9 o’clock the scene was declared safe.
Earlier this week, a viable explosive device was found in Meath, which was believed to be destined for use in a feud between 2 gangs in Drogheda.