6 WEXFORD SCHOOLS TO BENEFIT FROM NEW GOVERNMENT FUNDING

Six Wexford schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months following the announcement of Government funding through the Summer Works Scheme.

Schools from Ballymurn, Marshalstown, Monamolin, Danescastle, Galbally and Kilanerin. are all set to benefit.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford Junior Minister Michael Darcy who says the improvements will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.

The works will be carried out in schools over the summer months in order to keep disruption to a minimum.

