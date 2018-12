Concerns have been raised over the length of time it took for an ambulance to attend to a sick man in Wexford recently.

The incident happened when an elderly gentleman collapsed near St. Josephs Community Centre in Wexford.

It took the ambulance an hour and a half to arrive at the scene.

Manager of St. Josephs Community centre Richard Culleton was on duty and he rendered first aid while waiting for the ambulance.

