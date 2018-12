The British cabinet’s expected to vote today on whether to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

It’s predicted ministers will back the idea – partly because Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement is unlikely to get parliamentary support.

There are also calls for another referendum – and for Britain’s departure from the EU to be delayed.

But Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg says that would be a mistake.

