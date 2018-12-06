Congratulations to Colin ‘Jango’ Fleming – Outstanding Achievement Award winner for October 2018

Colin ‘Jango’ Fleming was diagnosed with having acute myeloid leukaemia. While in Saint James hospital, Dublin, he was about to receive his last treatment of chemotherapy, when he was given the devastating news he only had a few weeks to live.

On receiving the news, his main concern was how he was going to tell his children. Jack and Annie were one and three years old at the time so they would not understand, but he dreaded the thoughts of going home to tell his five year old son Charlie the news.

His trip has been an emotional rollercoaster. He had mentally prepared himself to die, he had organised his funeral and for his friends to carry his coffin. He was writing a diary to help himself through his journey. It was a reality he had accepted and was ready to die. But he kept positive and prayed a lot. He was sent home on the 21st August and the hospital had given him a maximum of four weeks to live. On one of the days, things got too hard, he called for an ambulance and was rushed to Saint James Hospital. He spent a few weeks there. Everybody took turns to sleep on the chair in the hospital with him as he did not want to die alone. He changed his diet and his lifestyle. He noticed his bloods started to improve. The doctors were amazed at such an improvement putting it down to the chemotherapy, but Jango thinks it was his positivity, the changes he made in his life and his faith.

He is due to have a bone marrow transplant on the 18th December. He is staying positive, taking one day at a time, and hopes he will make it. It will be tough as he will be in hospital for Christmas, away from his family and will miss Santa coming. He said he has nothing to lose, to show no fear and take one day at a time.

He was putting posts up on facebook to raise money for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, the charity for children’s cancer. He had planned on closing the fund when he died and wanted his children, Charlie, Annie and Jack to present the cheque to the charity.

Jango received the South East Radio Talbot Hotel Outstanding Achievement Award in the quietness of South East Radio presenter, Dave Redmond’s front sitting room. There was no big cheer or fan-fair as there was no need for it. Jango is a humble, unassuming man.

The day he received his award, he had also presented a cheque to Mick Rochford from Aoibheann’s Pink Tie for €30,700. He thanked his friends, his community and local businesses in helping him with his fundraising, but said ‘now he needs to concentrate on his health’.

He was deeply honoured to receive this award and said he was grateful for the things he has. This is a truly inspirational winner, through such sickness and mental strain, he still thought of others.

