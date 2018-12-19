CRITICISM AGAINST IRISH FERRIES DECISION TO DROP ROSSLARE TO FRANCE ROUTE

There is widespread criticism of the announcement that Irish Ferries says its unlikely the company will be sailing from Rosslare to France next year.

The company says that this is to facilitate the new WB Yeats ship going from Dublin to Cherbourg up to 4 days a week.

The Company says it will continue to keep this situation under review.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne says that Irish Ferries’ decision to drop the Rosslare route and prioritise its Dublin route is a devastating blow for Rosslare and Wexford and represents a further downgrading of the port.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane says it’s devastating news for the Southeast – especially given the uncertainty around Brexit.

President of the Road Hauliers Association Verona Murphy says she believes the decision to possibly pull out of Rosslare presents an opportunity for another operator to service the route to France.

