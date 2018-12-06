DELAYED REFERENDUM ON WOMAN’S PLACE IN THE HOME COULD TAKE PLACE

An Oireachatas committee has called for a referendum to delete the reference to a woman’s place in the home from the constitution.

The Justice Committee produced a report suggesting two ways forward.

One is to replace the reference with gender neutral language; while the other says a Citizens’ Assembly type of body should look at the issue.

It’s one of a number of referendums being considered by the government including one on divorce and extending voting rights in Presidential elections to those living abroad.

Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins says the acknowledgement of care is something that can be included in the constitution.

