A meeting of all farmers affected by the recent changes to the disadvantaged areas scheme will be held in the Farm Centre in Enniscorthy this Friday night at 8pm.

The meeting is for all farmers who are are living in townslands which have been removed from the scheme and also for farmers who may wish to enter the scheme for the first time.

If you are affected by the changes you are requested to attend this meeting.

