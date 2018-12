Divorce in Ireland may be facing a complete overhaul.

The Government is planning to hold a referendum next year on whether or not to reduce the amount of time a couple have to be living apart before the marriage can be dissolved.

The proposal to shorten the period from 4 out of 5 years to 2 out of 3 years still requires Oireachtas approval.

Assistant Professor of Constitutional Law at Trinity College Dublin, David Kenny, says the Government may also look at making other changes.

