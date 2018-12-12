DUBLIN TRIP CANCELLED AS MAY FACES NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

The British Prime Minister has warned her MPs that getting rid of her could stop Brexit happening.

Theresa May is facing a no confidence vote this evening after at least 48 Tories called for a leadership change.

Her planned visit to Dublin has been cancelled so she can deal with the rebellion at home.

Mrs May argued that a leadership contest would only cause more division – and this morning said her successor wouldn’t be in place in time to implement Brexit.

The result of the confidence vote is expected at 9 o’clock tonight.

Teresa May needs more than half of the 318 MPs to back her to remain in office.

If she wins, she can’t be challenged by her own party for 12 months.

Some of her Cabinet colleagues – who’ve been suggested as replacements – including Michael Gove, Amber Rudd and Sajid Javid – are promising their full support.

Tory chairman, Brandon Lewis, says Mrs May is the right person to lead the party and the country

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email