The new traffic plans for the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy are experiencing pushback from the public.

Residents in the town are unhappy with the proposed one way system which they say will cause more congestion problems particularly around school time.

An emergency meeting was held last night in Enniscorthy where locals and business owners voiced their concerns about the Council’s plans

Monica Carty who lives in Enniscorthy says it’s going to be a disaster.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email