EU TO DRAFT NEW PAPER TO PROVIDE ASSURANCE ON IRISH BORDER

A draft paper being drawn up by the EU reportedly says it’s ready to provide further assurances to the UK over the Irish border.

The six-point document is designed to help the British Prime Minister convince a divided House of Commons to support the Withdrawal Agreement.

Theresa May heads to Brussels for an EU summit today, after surviving a confidence vote in her leadership of the Conservative Party.

She will meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning in Brussels and the President of the European Council Donal Tusk for last minute talks.

Europe Correspondent for Euronews Shona Murray says the draft conclusions are unlikely to satisfy British MPs

