The family of a Kerry farmer killed by his neighbour in a dispute over the use of a loud crow banger on his land say they don’t feel justice has been served

Michael Ferris from Rattoo in Ballyduff was jailed for five years today for the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony in April 2017.

He was cleared of murder after arguing he’d been provoked by his 73-year-old farming neighbour’s behaviour over a thirty-year period.

