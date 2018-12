Drivers caught speeding could soon be fined more the faster they’re going.

The Transport Minister’s bringing proposals to cabinet today to introduce a new graded system.

It means motorists caught 30 kilometres an hour over the speeding limit would get more penalty points and a heavier fine than someone 10 kilometres over.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, The AA’s Conor Faughnan thinks enforcement is a big problem.

