FORMER GARDA SENTENCED TO PRISION FOR DANGEROUS DRIVING

A former Garda from Wexford will spend 6 months in jail in relation to driving offences.

30 year old John Bowe from Kiltealy appeared before Wexford District Court last week charged with 13 counts of dangerous driving.

Yesterday the judge in the case, Judge Gerard Haughton, sentenced the man to 15 months in prison with the final 9 months suspended.

The judge said this case contained some of the most dangerous driving evidence he had ever seen.

He was stopped on December 5th last year after being clocked doing 140 kilometres on country roads.

Mr Bowe is said to be appealing the decision.

